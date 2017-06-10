Hollingsworth, Stewart, Duvall lead AP all-state teams

Taveion Hollingsworth won a Kentucky state title with Paul Laurence Dunbar High School as a junior before becoming Fayette County's career scoring leader and this year's top boys player, as selected by members of The Associated Press.
Guard Princess Stewart carried Franklin County to its second straight state final and shares the AP girls player of the year award with high-scoring Bullitt East guard Lindsey Duvall.
Mercer County's Chris Souder guided the Titans to their first state title and was named girls co-coach of the year, with Murray's Rechelle Turner. Bowling Green's DG Sherrill is boys coach of the year after leading the dominant Purples to the state crown.
Hollingsworth's concern after Dunbar lost several key players from its 2016 title team was whether the team could be competitive. Doing so meant he had to play a bigger role, and he and the Bulldogs thrived.
The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 28.3 points and 6.8 rebounds last season and ended his career with a county-record 2,495 points. The Lexington school didn't return to the Boys Sweet 16, but finished a surprising 21-9.
"I just had to get a mindset of doing what I had to do this season," said Hollingsworth, who will play collegiately at Western Kentucky. "I had to learn leadership, but I also fed off of them."
Added Dunbar coach Scott Chalk, "He had been a leader before but not as vocal. He's a kind person but he also had that ability, that chip on his shoulder and a fiery spirit when he got on the court."
Franklin County coach Joey Thacker credited Stewart's expanded shooting range for growth that helped the Lady Flyers contend again.
Something had to happen after Franklin County lost five seniors from the previous season. The 5-9 Stewart averaged 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.6 steals to lead the school to another deep postseason run before falling 85-71 to Mercer County in the championship.
"Nobody believed we had a chance, and that gave me motivation and the boost," said Stewart, who is headed to Xavier. "Normally, I'd just go to the rim, but I had to be a step ahead and do other things in other areas."
Thacker said of Stewart, "She had to work on her versatility because she had to do more things this year, and obviously she succeeded."
Duvall, also 5-9, averaged 23.6 points, 8.3 rebounds for Bullitt East. The Lady Chargers (27-8) fell just short of the Girls Sweet 16 with a 50-42 loss to Louisville Butler in Region 6 championship. She will play for Louisville this fall.
With a balanced, junior-laden starting lineup averaging 8.5-16.5 points per game, Souder guided Mercer County to a 31-6 finish with 13 straight wins to close the season.
The Titans topped Turner's Murray squad 67-60 in the state semifinal before rolling past Franklin County. Murray went 28-6 last season under Turner.
Sherrill led a Bowling Green boys squad that went 36-2 and won its final 29 games.
"We had good leadership that had played in three state tournaments," the 12th-year coach said. "We were a team that could play inside-out, we had a good big guy that could rebound and had great perimeter shooting. We created a lot of mismatch issues and once they realized they could play multiple ways, it just gave us a lot of confidence."
All three players, along with Chalk and Thacker, were participating in this weekend's Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Classic games, on Saturday in Indianapolis and Sunday in Frankfort.
Comments