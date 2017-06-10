Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina, right, kicks the ball past Gabriel Jesus of Brazil during their friendly soccer international at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, June 9, 2017.
Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina, right, kicks the ball past Gabriel Jesus of Brazil during their friendly soccer international at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, June 9, 2017. AAP Image via AP Joe Castro
Sports

June 10, 2017 7:11 AM

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus out with broken eye socket

The Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia

Brazil's football federation says striker Gabriel Jesus sustained a broken eye socket during the 1-0 loss to Argentina in a friendly.

The Manchester City player was taken off the field on a stretcher late in Friday's game after being hit by an errant elbow during an aerial challenge with club teammate Nicolas Otamendi.

Gabriel Jesus was initially given the all-clear after precautionary tests but the CBF says Saturday that, after a more detailed examination, a fracture was diagnosed in the bone that protects his left eye.

Brazil will not call up a replacement for Tuesday's friendly with Australia, also in Melbourne.

