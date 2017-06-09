Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Friday, June 9, 2017.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Friday, June 9, 2017. Chris Carlson AP Photo
June 09, 2017 10:18 PM

Hill, Maeda combine to five-hit Reds in Dodgers' 7-2 win

Justin Turner hit a two-run homer in his first at-bat off the disabled list, Enrique Hernandez added a solo shot and Rich Hill and Kenta Maeda combined on a five-hitter to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

Reds starting pitcher Amir Garrett (3-5) left the game in the second inning after taking a hot comebacker off his bare left hand.

Hill (3-2) started and went five innings for the Dodgers, holding the Reds to one run on two hits. He walked three and struck out five.

Making his first relief appearance since his 2008 rookie season in Japan, Maeda threw the final four innings to earn the save. He gave up three hits, including a ninth-inning solo home run to Joey Votto, while striking out six.

Outfielder Franklin Gutierrez, whose last hit came on May 16, had two singles, including a two-run basehit in the fourth.

