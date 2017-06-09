Sports

June 09, 2017 7:16 PM

McCaughan, Long Beach St beat Cal State Fullerton in game 1

The Associated Press
LONG BEACH, Calif.

Darren McCaughan pitched seven scoreless innings and Luke Rasmussen went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Long Beach State beat Cal State Fullerton 3-0 on Friday night in Game 1 of the Long Beach super regional.

McCaughan (9-2) allowed two hits and walked two while striking out nine for Long Beach State (42-18-1), which had its 12th shutout of the season.

Lucas Tancas scored Jarren Duran with a single up the middle, Ramsey Romano followed with an RBI double and scored on a Rasmussen double to right field to make it 3-0 in the first inning.

Cal State Fullerton (37-22) loaded the bases with one out in the top of the ninth, but Chris Rivera struck out Hunter Cullen and Chris Hudgins for his 13th save.

Taylor Bryant went 2-for-3 with two doubles for the Titans. Starter Connor Seabold (11-5) gave up seven hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

