June 09, 2017 4:18 AM

Bayer Leverkusen appoints Heiko Herrlich as coach

The Associated Press
LEVERKUSEN, Germany

Bayer Leverkusen has appointed Heiko Herrlich as coach ahead of the new season.

The Bundesliga club says the 45-year-old Herrlich, who achieved promotion to the second division with Jahn Regensburg, has signed a two-year deal.

Herrlich, a former forward whose playing career began at Leverkusen in 1989, went on to play for Borussia Moenchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund.

He takes over from Tayfun Korkut, whose contract was not extended after a disappointing season. Korkut took over from the fired Roger Schmidt in March but failed to secure a European qualification place with relegation a worry almost to the end of the season.

