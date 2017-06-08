Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joe Ross delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joe Ross delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. Nick Wass AP Photo
June 08, 2017 7:08 PM

Ross fans 12, Drew homers as Nationals beat Orioles 6-1

By DAVID GINSBURG AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON

Joe Ross had a career-high 12 strikeouts in a sparkling performance, and the weary Washington Nationals breezed past the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 Thursday night.

Stephen Drew homered into the second deck in right field and Trea Turner had three hits and a career-best three stolen bases for the Nationals, who took control with a four-run first inning against Alec Asher (2-4).

Ross (3-2) gave up one run and four hits over 7 1/3 innings. The right-hander fanned six straight at one point, twice struck out the side, walked none and carried a two-hit shutout into the seventh.

His outing was a bit of a surprise, given that Ross entered with a 7.34 ERA after giving up a combined 12 runs and 19 hits in his previous two starts.

