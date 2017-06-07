New York Mets' Jay Bruce
New York Mets' Jay Bruce 19) has his helmet removed by Asdrubal Cabrera, rear, as they celebrate Bruce's two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
New York Mets' Jay Bruce 19) has his helmet removed by Asdrubal Cabrera, rear, as they celebrate Bruce's two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Sports

June 07, 2017 8:38 PM

Bruce hits 2 homers, Mets top Rangers 4-3 on error in 9th

By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer
ARLINGTON, Texas

Jay Bruce homered twice and the New York Mets scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning on a throwing error by second baseman Rougned Odor to beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 Wednesday night.

With two on and two outs, Jose Reyes hit a chopper up the middle against reliever Matt Bush (2-1). Odor fielded the ball but bounced his throw to second while fading away from the bag. Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus was unable to hold on for an inning-ending forceout as pinch-runner Matt Reynolds scored from second base.

Both of Bruce's homers came off Texas ace Yu Darvish, with the two drives just over the wall by the Mets slugger coming a night after he was robbed of a home run by Jared Hoying's leaping catch in straightaway center field.

The Rangers tied the game at 3 when Robinson Chirinos hit a two-run homer with two outs in the eighth off Jerry Blevins.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch SLO High's Callum Bolger sprint his way to a state title in 3,200

Watch SLO High's Callum Bolger sprint his way to a state title in 3,200 2:35

Watch SLO High's Callum Bolger sprint his way to a state title in 3,200

For the Wilshusen's of Paso Robles High, pole vaulting is a family affair 2:07

For the Wilshusen's of Paso Robles High, pole vaulting is a family affair
Templeton High's Ashley Daugherty strikes out hitters, hits home runs 0:54

Templeton High's Ashley Daugherty strikes out hitters, hits home runs

View More Video

Sports Videos