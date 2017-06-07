Eight months after a hip replacement, this swimmer wins a gold medal at world games

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:35 Watch SLO High's Callum Bolger sprint his way to a state title in 3,200 Pause 2:07 For the Wilshusen's of Paso Robles High, pole vaulting is a family affair 0:54 Templeton High's Ashley Daugherty strikes out hitters, hits home runs 0:36 17-year-old Cuesta College graduate Ryan Nett offers advice for students 4:44 Highlights of Tour of California's Stage 3, from Pismo Beach to Morro Bay 0:57 Watch Tour of California's Stage 3 start in Pismo Beach 0:47 Hiking the Cambria Bluff Trail 1:22 Highlights from Cal Poly's annual spring football game 0:44 Paso Robles beats Righetti on a Dylan Lewis walk-off 0:55 'It's on' at Lopez Lake: Boating, fishing, water sports return after drought Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Gordon Paul, a 64-year-old health insurance agent, recently returned from the World Masters Games in New Zealand where he won three medals - bronze, silver and gold. John Walker The Fresno Bee

Gordon Paul, a 64-year-old health insurance agent, recently returned from the World Masters Games in New Zealand where he won three medals - bronze, silver and gold. John Walker The Fresno Bee