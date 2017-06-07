AUTO RACING PACKAGE: Auto Racing Glance

____
All Times Eastern
NASCAR
MONSTER CUP
AXALTA POCONO 400
Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania
Schedule: Friday, practice, 11a.m. (FS1), qualifying, 4 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, practice, 11:30 a.m. (FS1); Sunday, race, 3 p.m., FS1.
Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles).
Race distance: 400 miles, 160 laps.
Last year: Kurt Busch won in Pocono after starting ninth.
Last race: Jimmie Johnson won his third race of the year in Dover.
Fast facts: Darrell Wallace Jr. will make his Cup debut this weekend. Wallace, driving the No. 43 car, will be just the eighth black driver to race in NASCAR's top series and the first since 2006. ...Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson have racked up the early points in bunches. Truex is first with 545 and Larson is second with 536. Kevin Harvick is third with 429.
Next race: Firekeepers Casino 400, June 18, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Michigan.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
___
NASCAR
XFINITY
POCONO GREEN 250
Site: Dover, Delaware.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 1 p.m., (FS1), practice, 3 p.m., (FS1); Saturday, qualifying, 9:35 a.m., (FS1), race, 1 p.m., FOX.
Track: Pocono Raceway
Race distance: 250 miles, 100 laps.
Last year: Kyle Larson won a race that lasted just 53 of 100 scheduled laps.
Last race: Larson won from the pole in Dover.
Fast facts: William Byron won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus last week. Byron, who won a rookie-record seven races in trucks in 2016, has yet to win an Xfinity event this season but recorded an average finish of 7.67 in his first six races...With Wallace set for an extended run in the Cup series, Roush Fenway Racing is suspending efforts with the No. 6 team after Pocono.
Next race: Xfinity series race, June 17, Michigan International Speedway.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
___
NASCAR
CAMPING WORLD TRUCK
WINSTAR ONLINE GAMBLING 400
Site: Fort Worth, Texas
Schedule: Thursday, practice, 4 p.m., practice, 6 p.m., practice, 8 p.m.; Friday, qualifying, 5:35 p.m., race, 8 p.m., FS1.
Track: Texas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles).
Race distance: 250.5 miles, 167 laps.
Last year: William Byron became the first pole-sitter of 2016 to go on to win the race.
Last race: Johnny Sauter won his first series event of the season.
Fast facts: Sauter got 82 laps out of his last tank of fuel in Dover, winning despite tires that had 54 more laps on them than Kaz Grala, who finished second. ...Rookie Austin Cindric finished a career-high fifth last week. ...Sauter's lead is now 52 points over Christopher Bell. Matt Crafton is third, 59 points back of Sauter.
Next race: Gateway 200, June 17, Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, Illinois.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
___
INDYCAR
RAINGUARD WATER SEALERS 600
Site: Fort Worth, Texas.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 11 a.m., qualifying, 3:15 p.m., practice, 6:45 p.m., NBCSN; Saturday, race, 8 p.m., NBCSN
Track: Texas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles).
Last year: Graham Rahal led just one lap, but it was enough to take first in Texas.
Last race: Rahal won both races and a pole in the doubleheader in Detroit.
Fast facts: The series announced Tuesday that Dallara will be the exclusive bodywork kit provider starting next season. ...Rahal became the first driver with multiple wins in 2017 last weekend — but that still wasn't enough to push him into the top five in points. Graham is sixth, 52 behind leader Scott Dixon. ...Dixon and Helio Castroneves are 1-2 despite not winning a race. Seven drivers who've scored victories in 2017 trail the veteran pair.
Next race: Kohler Grand Prix, June 25, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
___
FORMULA ONE
CANADIAN GRAND PRIX
Site: Montreal
Schedule: Friday, practice, 10 a.m., practice, 2 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 10 a.m., qualifying, 1 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m., NBC
Track: Gilles-Villeneuve Circuit (2.71 miles).
Race distance: 189 miles, 70 laps
Last year: Lewis Hamilton won in Montreal for the second race in a row.
Last race: Sebastian Vettel took first in Monaco, followed by teammate Kimi Raikkonen.
Fast facts: Formula 1 makes its first visit to North America of the season. The circuit is named after Gilles Villeneuve, the Canadian who won in his home country in 1978 before his death four years later. ... Vettel's lead over Hamilton in the point standings is up to 25 after Hamilton struggled in qualifying and finished seventh. ...McLaren holds the track record with 13 victories.
Next race: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, June 25, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
___
NHRA
SUMMER NATIONALS
Site: Englishtown, New Jersey
Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5 p.m., qualifying, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 2 p.m., qualifying, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 3:15 p.m.
Track: Old Bridge Township Raceway Park
Last year: Steve Torrence won in Englishtown for the second time in 2016.
Last race: Torrence won in New England, his second victory in a row.
Fast facts: The NHRA returns to the New Jersey track for the 48th time. The dragway is one of the seven original national events in the series...Torrence is now third in the point standings. Leah Pritchett remains atop the championship chase on the strength of three victories.
Next race: Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, June 22-25, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio.
___
OTHER RACES
WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Friday-Saturday, Brownells Big Guns Bash, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa.
Online: http://www.woosprint.com/
