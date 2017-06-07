Ball boys and girls jog in the alleys of the Roland Garros stadium before the start of matches of the French Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, June 7, 2017 in Paris.
Ball boys and girls jog in the alleys of the Roland Garros stadium before the start of matches of the French Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, June 7, 2017 in Paris. Bertrand Combaldieu AP Photo
Ball boys and girls jog in the alleys of the Roland Garros stadium before the start of matches of the French Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, June 7, 2017 in Paris. Bertrand Combaldieu AP Photo

Sports

June 07, 2017 4:04 AM

Nadal reaches French Open semifinals after opponent retires

The Associated Press
PARIS

Rafael Nadal advanced to the French Open semifinals for a record 10th time when Pablo Carreno Busta retired from their match Wednesday because of an abdominal injury.

The fourth-seeded Nadal, a nine-time champion at Roland Garros, was leading 6-2, 2-0 when Carreno Busta stopped.

The 20th-seeded Carreno Busta had taken a medical timeout after the opening set but continued to struggle with his serve, which he failed to hold all match. When he missed a simple smash at the start of the third game, the 25-year-old Spaniard let out a scream of frustration and retired.

Nadal gave Carreno Busta a consoling hug at the net.

The 31-year-old Nadal has dropped only 22 games on his way to the semifinals, his most efficient run to the last four of any Grand Slam tournament.

The semifinals are scheduled for Friday. Nadal will face either defending champion Novak Djokovic or sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem — the only man to beat Nadal on clay this season.

The other men's quarterfinals later Wednesday are top-ranked Andy Murray vs. Kei Nishikori, and Stan Wawrinka vs. Marin Cilic. The last two women's quarterfinals are also on the schedule: Karolina Pliskova against Caroline Garcia, and Simona Halep against Elina Svitolina.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch SLO High's Callum Bolger sprint his way to a state title in 3,200

Watch SLO High's Callum Bolger sprint his way to a state title in 3,200 2:35

Watch SLO High's Callum Bolger sprint his way to a state title in 3,200

For the Wilshusen's of Paso Robles High, pole vaulting is a family affair 2:07

For the Wilshusen's of Paso Robles High, pole vaulting is a family affair
Templeton High's Ashley Daugherty strikes out hitters, hits home runs 0:54

Templeton High's Ashley Daugherty strikes out hitters, hits home runs

View More Video

Sports Videos