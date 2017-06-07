FILE - In this Tuesday, June 31, 2016 file photo, Austria's Marc Janko listens to the national anthem ahead of an international friendly soccer match against Malta, in Klagenfurt, Austria. Austria striker Marc Janko has moved to Sparta Prague on a two-year contract, it was announced on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. The 33-year-old towering player comes from Basel in Switzerland where he spent last two seasons after his contract there expired.
June 07, 2017 12:56 AM

Austria striker Janko to miss World Cup qualifier in Ireland

The Associated Press
VIENNA

Austria striker Marc Janko will miss Sunday's World Cup qualifier in Ireland because of tonsillitis.

The Austrian football federation says coach Marcel Koller has called up Graz forward Deni Alar as a replacement.

Janko, who signed a two-year contract with Sparta Prague on Tuesday, is the national team's top scorer with 28 goals in 63 games.

Austria will be without several other regular starters for the game in Dublin as midfielders Marko Arnautovic and Stefan Ilsanker are suspended, while goalkeepers Robert Almer and Andreas Lukse and midfielder Alessandro Schoepf have been sidelined with injuries.

Ireland and Serbia share the lead in Group D, four points ahead of Austria and Wales. Only the group winner is guaranteed a place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

