FILE - In this Tuesday, March 8, 2011 file photo, a Chechen soccer fan wears a traditional Chechen hat and a scarf in colors of Chechen soccer club Terek Grozny, during a friendly game between Chechnya and Brazil in the stadium in Grozny. A Russian league soccer club in formerly war-torn Chechnya is to be renamed after the regional leader's dead father. Terek Grozny CEO Akhmed Aidamirov said Tuesday, June 6, 2017 the club, which has previously won the Russian Cup, will be renamed Akhmat Grozny after Akhmat Kadyrov, the father of current regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov.
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 8, 2011 file photo, a Chechen soccer fan wears a traditional Chechen hat and a scarf in colors of Chechen soccer club Terek Grozny, during a friendly game between Chechnya and Brazil in the stadium in Grozny. A Russian league soccer club in formerly war-torn Chechnya is to be renamed after the regional leader's dead father. Terek Grozny CEO Akhmed Aidamirov said Tuesday, June 6, 2017 the club, which has previously won the Russian Cup, will be renamed Akhmat Grozny after Akhmat Kadyrov, the father of current regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov. Musa Sadulayev, file AP Photo
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 8, 2011 file photo, a Chechen soccer fan wears a traditional Chechen hat and a scarf in colors of Chechen soccer club Terek Grozny, during a friendly game between Chechnya and Brazil in the stadium in Grozny. A Russian league soccer club in formerly war-torn Chechnya is to be renamed after the regional leader's dead father. Terek Grozny CEO Akhmed Aidamirov said Tuesday, June 6, 2017 the club, which has previously won the Russian Cup, will be renamed Akhmat Grozny after Akhmat Kadyrov, the father of current regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov. Musa Sadulayev, file AP Photo

Sports

June 06, 2017 10:18 AM

Chechen soccer club to be renamed after leader's father

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

A Russian league soccer club in formerly war-torn Chechnya is to be renamed after the regional leader's dead father.

Terek Grozny CEO Akhmed Aidamirov said Tuesday that the club, which has previously won the Russian Cup, will be renamed Akhmat Grozny after Akhmat Kadyrov, the father of current regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

"There was a multitude of requests from fans," Aidamirov said, according to state news agency Tass. "We will try to be worthy of this name."

The name change will be sent for approval to Ramzan Kadyrov, who is the club's honorary president and a regular at games, and could be implemented when the season starts next month.

Akhmat Kadyrov was a former pro-independence rebel who switched sides to back the Kremlin and later ruled Chechnya. The team is currently named after the Terek river, which flows through Chechnya.

Since Akhmat Kadyrov was assassinated in 2004, Ramzan Kadyrov has revered his memory. The football club's Akhmat Arena stadium bears his name and was opened in 2011 by Ramzan Kadyrov playing with friends and colleagues against a team of international stars including Diego Maradona.

A major road, a martial arts club and Chechnya's largest mosque are among the many other state-backed services and organizations in Chechnya bearing Akhmat Kadyrov's name.

International rights groups have accused Ramzan Kadyrov's feared security forces of extrajudicial killings, abductions, torture and other human rights abuses.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

For the Wilshusen's of Paso Robles High, pole vaulting is a family affair

For the Wilshusen's of Paso Robles High, pole vaulting is a family affair 2:07

For the Wilshusen's of Paso Robles High, pole vaulting is a family affair
Templeton High's Ashley Daugherty strikes out hitters, hits home runs 0:54

Templeton High's Ashley Daugherty strikes out hitters, hits home runs
17-year-old Cuesta College graduate Ryan Nett offers advice for students 0:36

17-year-old Cuesta College graduate Ryan Nett offers advice for students

View More Video

Sports Videos