Detained head of Czech soccer federation resigns

FILE - A March 21, 2017 file photo of the chairman of Czech Football Association Miroslav Pelta addresseing media at a news conference in Prague, Czech Republic. The Czech football federation said Tuesday, June 6, 2017, that its detained chairman, Miroslav Pelta, has resigned from his post. Pelta has been in detention since May 3 when police raided the federation headquarters. Petr David Josek, File AP Photo