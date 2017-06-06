FILE - A Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016 file photo of Schalke's Sead Kolasinac celebrating his goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and SV Darmstadt 98 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Arsenal says Bosnia-Herzegovina defender Sead Kolasinac will be the first signing of the 2017 summer transfer window.
Sports

June 06, 2017 5:39 AM

Arsenal makes defender Kolasinac its 1st offseason recruit

The Associated Press
LONDON

Arsenal made defender Sead Kolasinac the Premier League club's first offseason signing on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old left back will join on a five-year contract from German club Schalke, where his contract is ending.

"Arsenal has a huge tradition and I followed the club as a young boy, in the days of Jens Lehmann and Thierry Henry," Kolasinac said.

Arsenal, which said the move has not yet been officially completed, is strengthening the squad after manager Arsene Wenger signed a two-year contract extension.

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League and will play in the Europa League rather than the more lucrative Champions League next season.

