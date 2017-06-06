Sports

Albuquerque renames community center after Johnny Tapia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The hometown of late boxing champ Johnny Tapia has renamed a community center in his honor.

Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry recently signed a measure to rename the Wells Park Community Center the "Johnny Tapia Community Center at Wells Park."

The measure also directs city officials to place a sculpture of Johnny Tapia at the center.

Tapia, who was raised in Albuquerque's Wells Park Neighborhood, won several championships in three weight classes.

During his professional career, he was banned from boxing for 3 1/2 years in the early '90s because of his cocaine addiction but remained a hero among Albuquerque's Mexican Americans.

He died in 2012.

