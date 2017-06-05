Texas Tech's Hunter Hargrove makes the last out as Sam Houston State catcher Robie Rojas celebrates after an NCAA college regional baseball game Monday, June 5, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas.
June 05, 2017 8:48 PM

Sam Houston St upsets Texas Tech 4-3 for super regional bid

The Associated Press
LUBBOCK, Texas

Hunter Hearn scored twice and drove in two more runs to lead Sam Houston State to a 4-3 victory over host Texas Tech, and the Bearkats are going to an NCAA super regional for the first time.

After Hearn reached on a fielder's choice in the sixth inning to drive in a run and tie the game at 3-all, he scored from first on second baseman Brian Klein's throwing error that ricocheted down the right field line.

Sam Houston State (44-21), the Southland Conference tournament champ, will play Florida State in the super regional.

The Bearkats dropped into the loser's bracket after a 6-0 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday night. But the Bearkats then beat Arizona for the second time in the Lubbock Regional and won twice against the Red Raiders (45-17), the No. 5 national seed and a College World Series team last season.

Nick Mikolajchak worked the ninth for his 13th save, striking out clean-up hitter Hunter Hargrove with two runners on base to end the game. Hargrove had three hits.

Riley Cooper (4-3), the third of five Bearkats pitchers, allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings. Parker Mushinski (3-2) took the loss.

