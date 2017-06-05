Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic plays a shot against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic plays a shot against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Petr David Josek AP Photo

Sports

June 05, 2017 4:05 AM

Tomas Berdych fires coach Goran Ivanisevic

PRAGUE

Tomas Berdych fired former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic from being his coach on Monday.

Berdych was eliminated from the French Open in the second round by Karen Khachanov of Russia 7-5, 6-4, 6-4.

"Goran and I will not be working together anymore," Berdych said. "I enjoyed the ride and we will remain great friends. Wish him all the best in the future and I am committed to go after my goals with current team."

Ivanisevic, who won Wimbledon in 2001 and helped Marin Cilic win the U.S. Open in 2014, joined Berdych's coaching team in August.

During their partnership, Berdych dropped from No. 8 to No. 14, leaving the top 10 for the first time since 2010.

The 31-year-old Berdych led the Czechs to two Davis Cup titles but has never won a Grand Slam tournament. He was a runner-up at Wimbledon in 2010 and reached his highest ranking of No. 4 last year.

