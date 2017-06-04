Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson, right, is congratulated by teammate Kendrys Morales after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during eighth inning American League baseball action in Toronto, Sunday, June 4, 2017.
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson, right, is congratulated by teammate Kendrys Morales after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during eighth inning American League baseball action in Toronto, Sunday, June 4, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Frank Gunn
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson, right, is congratulated by teammate Kendrys Morales after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during eighth inning American League baseball action in Toronto, Sunday, June 4, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Frank Gunn

Sports

June 04, 2017 12:56 PM

Smoak, Donaldson homer to rally Blue Jays over Yankees 3-2

By IAN HARRISON Associated Press
TORONTO

Justin Smoak hit a tying two-run homer off Luis Severino in the sixth inning, Josh Donaldson homered against Tyler Clippard in the eighth and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the New York Yankees 3-2 on Sunday for a four-game split.

Matt Holliday hit an RBI double in the fourth off Marcus Stroman and a run-scoring double-play grounder in the sixth.

Kendrys Morales singled with two outs in the bottom half and Smoak hit his team-leading 14th homer, a drive into the center-field party deck that ended Toronto's 15-inning scoreless streak.

On a day 20,000 Donaldson bobblehead dolls were given to fans, Donaldson connected on a 3-2 fastball from Clippard (0-3) for his sixth home run this season and third in the series.

Joe Smith (2-0) struck out two in a perfect eighth, and Roberto Osuna struck out Aaron Judge, Holliday and Starlin Castro on 11 pitches for his 13th save in 16 chances.

Toronto went 0 for 24 in the series with runners in scoring position, including 0 for 6 Sunday.

Stroman allowed five hits in six innings, and Severino gave up six hits in seven innings.

Toronto's Devon Travis was hit on the left wrist by a pitch from Severino in the seventh. Travis remained in the game but was replaced by Ryan Goins for the start off the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: 1B Greg Bird (right ankle) was 1 for 4 with an RBI in an injury rehabilitation appearance at Class A Tampa before the game was delayed by rain.

Blue Jays: C Russell Martin (neck) was held out of the lineup for the fourth straight day. ... RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister) is expected to throw a side session Monday, his first time throwing since starting May 19 at Baltimore. ... OF Dalton Pompey (concussion) was transferred from Class A Dunedin to Triple-A Buffalo.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Masahiro Tanaka (5-5) is slated to start Tuesday's opener of a three-game series against Boston and LHP Drew Pomeranz (5-3). Tanaka has lost four straight starts, allowing 22 runs, 30 hits and eight home runs in 17 2/3 innings. He pitched a three-hit shutout at Fenway Park on April 27, improving to 6-2 in 11 career starts against the Red Sox.

Blue Jays: LHP J.A. Happ (0-3) is to start the opener of a three-game series at Oakland. Happ allowed two runs in four innings against Cincinnati last week, his first start after missing nearly six weeks because of a sore elbow. LHP Sean Manaea (4-3) pitches for the Athletics.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

For the Wilshusen's of Paso Robles High, pole vaulting is a family affair

For the Wilshusen's of Paso Robles High, pole vaulting is a family affair 2:07

For the Wilshusen's of Paso Robles High, pole vaulting is a family affair
Templeton High's Ashley Daugherty strikes out hitters, hits home runs 0:54

Templeton High's Ashley Daugherty strikes out hitters, hits home runs
17-year-old Cuesta College graduate Ryan Nett offers advice for students 0:36

17-year-old Cuesta College graduate Ryan Nett offers advice for students

View More Video

Sports Videos