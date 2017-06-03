TCU starting pitcher Mitchell Traver throws in the third inning against Central Connecticut State in an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Sports

June 03, 2017 11:26 PM

TCU tops Central Connecticut 9-6 in delayed regional opener

The Associated Press
FORT WORTH, Texas

Mitchell Traver allowed one hit in seven-plus innings, Evan Skoug hit a three-run homer and host TCU opened its rain-delayed Fort Worth Regional with a 9-6 victory against Central Connecticut State on Saturday night.

Skoug's shot in a six-run eighth inning actually came early Sunday morning after rain wiped out the opening day of the regional Friday and delayed by another four hours the start of the Virginia-Dallas Baptist opener Saturday.

Virginia won 6-3 and will face the Horned Frogs (43-16), seeded sixth nationally, in the winners bracket Sunday night. The Blue Devils (36-21) will play Dallas Baptist in an elimination game.

Trailing 9-1, Central Connecticut scored five runs in the ninth capped by Dean Lockery's two-run double before Durbin Feltman came on and struck out Chris Kanios as the potential tying run to end the game at 1:12 a.m. local time.

Traver (4-1) had nine strikeouts with two walks. His shutout ended when he walked Buddy Dewaine to start the eighth and reliever Cal Coughlin gave up an RBI double to Nick Landell.

Central Connecticut's Brendan Smith (5-8) gave up four hits and three runs in six innings.

