June 03, 2017

England's Wood lead Nordea Masters by 1 after 3 rounds

MALMO, Sweden

English golfer Chris Wood moved into a one-stroke lead despite a bogey in his last hole in the third round of the Nordea Masters on Saturday.

Wood, who has three European Tour victories, fired a second straight 5-under-par 68. His best result this year was at the end of April at the China Open, a tie for fourth.

One shot behind Wood were Benjamin Hebert of France (70) and Renato Paratore of Italy (71) at the Barseback Gold and Country Club. Neither has won on the tour.

Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark, who eagled the par-5 9th, was two strokes behind after a 70.

Jamie Donaldson of Wales, who had led by two strokes on Friday, carded a 2-over 75 and ended up three strokes behind Wood.

