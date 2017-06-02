Oregon State's Jake Thompson pitches against Holy Cross during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, June 2, 2017.
Oregon State's Jake Thompson pitches against Holy Cross during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, June 2, 2017. The Corvallis Gazette-Times via AP Andy Cripe
Oregon State's Jake Thompson pitches against Holy Cross during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, June 2, 2017. The Corvallis Gazette-Times via AP Andy Cripe

Sports

June 02, 2017 11:31 PM

Beavers open Corvallis Regional with 8-2 win over Holy Cross

By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
CORVALLIS, Ore.

Jake Thompson allowed one run on four hits while striking out 10 over 7 2/3 innings and Oregon State defeated Holy Cross 8-2 in the Corvallis Regional on Friday night.

Oregon State, the No. 1 national seed, goes on to face Yale on Saturday night in the double-elimination tournament. The Bulldogs, the regional's No. 3 seed, beat second-seeded Nebraska 5-1 in the early game.

Thompson, treated to a standing ovation by the sellout crowd at Goss Stadium, improved to 13-0 and the Beavers won their 17th straight.

Brendan King (5-7) allowed five runs on eight hits over 5 1/3 innings for fourth-seeded Holy Cross (23-27), which advanced to the postseason for the first time since 1978.

Nick Madrigal and Jack Anderson each hit RBI singles to put the Beavers up 2-0 in the third inning.

Thompson didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning when he gave up three straight, including freshman Chris Rinaldi's RBI single. But Thompson struck out Austin Masel looking to get out of a bases-loaded jam.

Adley Rutschman's RBI double padded Oregon State's lead, and after Cadyn Grenier's sacrifice fly made it 4-1, Rutschman scored on a balk.

Trevor Larnach hit a run-scoring double before Michael Gretler's solo home run in the seventh put the Beavers up 7-1. Preston Jones added an RBI double in the eighth.

Kellen McCormick drove in a run with a single in the ninth for the Crusaders.

Oregon State's four losses in the regular season were the fewest since Texas was 53-4 going into the tournament in 1982.

The Beavers went 27-3 in Pac-12 play for the league title, surpassing Arizona State's record of 26 league wins set in 1981. Along the way, coach Pat Casey surpassed the 1,000-win milestone.

The back-to-back College World Series champions in 2006 and 2007 have made the postseason 17 times with a 52-33 overall record. It is the sixth time they will host a regional, and they're 27-6 in postseason play at home.

This season the Crusaders won their first-ever Patriot League title since the school joined the conference in 1986.

Holy Cross won the NCAA title in 1952.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

For the Wilshusen's of Paso Robles High, pole vaulting is a family affair

For the Wilshusen's of Paso Robles High, pole vaulting is a family affair 2:07

For the Wilshusen's of Paso Robles High, pole vaulting is a family affair
Templeton High's Ashley Daugherty strikes out hitters, hits home runs 0:54

Templeton High's Ashley Daugherty strikes out hitters, hits home runs
17-year-old Cuesta College graduate Ryan Nett offers advice for students 0:36

17-year-old Cuesta College graduate Ryan Nett offers advice for students

View More Video

Sports Videos