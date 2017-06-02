Beavers open Corvallis Regional with 8-2 win over Holy Cross

Jake Thompson allowed one run on four hits while striking out 10 over 7 2/3 innings and Oregon State defeated Holy Cross 8-2 in the Corvallis Regional on Friday night.
Oregon State, the No. 1 national seed, goes on to face Yale on Saturday night in the double-elimination tournament. The Bulldogs, the regional's No. 3 seed, beat second-seeded Nebraska 5-1 in the early game.
Thompson, treated to a standing ovation by the sellout crowd at Goss Stadium, improved to 13-0 and the Beavers won their 17th straight.
Brendan King (5-7) allowed five runs on eight hits over 5 1/3 innings for fourth-seeded Holy Cross (23-27), which advanced to the postseason for the first time since 1978.
Nick Madrigal and Jack Anderson each hit RBI singles to put the Beavers up 2-0 in the third inning.
Thompson didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning when he gave up three straight, including freshman Chris Rinaldi's RBI single. But Thompson struck out Austin Masel looking to get out of a bases-loaded jam.
Adley Rutschman's RBI double padded Oregon State's lead, and after Cadyn Grenier's sacrifice fly made it 4-1, Rutschman scored on a balk.
Trevor Larnach hit a run-scoring double before Michael Gretler's solo home run in the seventh put the Beavers up 7-1. Preston Jones added an RBI double in the eighth.
Kellen McCormick drove in a run with a single in the ninth for the Crusaders.
Oregon State's four losses in the regular season were the fewest since Texas was 53-4 going into the tournament in 1982.
The Beavers went 27-3 in Pac-12 play for the league title, surpassing Arizona State's record of 26 league wins set in 1981. Along the way, coach Pat Casey surpassed the 1,000-win milestone.
The back-to-back College World Series champions in 2006 and 2007 have made the postseason 17 times with a 52-33 overall record. It is the sixth time they will host a regional, and they're 27-6 in postseason play at home.
This season the Crusaders won their first-ever Patriot League title since the school joined the conference in 1986.
Holy Cross won the NCAA title in 1952.
