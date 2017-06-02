Oregon State's Jake Thompson pitches against Holy Cross during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, June 2, 2017.
Oregon State's Jake Thompson pitches against Holy Cross during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, June 2, 2017. The Corvallis Gazette-Times via AP Andy Cripe
Sports

June 02, 2017 11:27 PM

Beavers open Corvallis Regional with 8-2 win over Holy Cross

By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
CORVALLIS, Ore.

Jake Thompson allowed one run on four hits while striking out 10 over 7 2/3 innings and Oregon State defeated Holy Cross 8-2 in the Corvallis Regional on Friday night.

Oregon State, the No. 1 national seed, goes on to face Yale on Saturday night in the double-elimination tournament. The Bulldogs, the regional's No. 3 seed, beat second-seeded Nebraska 5-1 in the early game.

Thompson, treated to a standing ovation by the sellout crowd at Goss Stadium, improved to 13-0 and the Beavers won their 17th straight. He didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning when he gave up three straight.

Brendan King (5-7) allowed five runs on eight hits over 5 1/3 innings for fourth-seeded Holy Cross (23-27), which advanced to the postseason for the first time since 1978.

