June 02, 2017 10:11 AM

LA Chargers sign 3rd-round pick Dan Feeney

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to a four-year contract with guard Dan Feeney, their third-round draft pick.

The Chargers completed the signings of their entire draft class Friday, avoiding the protracted disputes that plagued them in San Diego in recent years.

Feeney was a four-year starter at Indiana, playing as a right tackle last season. The 6-foot-4 lineman was the 71st overall pick and the second straight offensive lineman chosen by the Chargers, who used their second-round pick on Western Kentucky guard Forrest Lamp.

The Chargers also waived cornerback Michael Lee, who spent part of last season on their practice squad.

