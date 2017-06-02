How this 2-year-old therapy dog became the biggest hit in college baseball

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:07 For the Wilshusen's of Paso Robles High, pole vaulting is a family affair Pause 0:54 Templeton High's Ashley Daugherty strikes out hitters, hits home runs 0:36 17-year-old Cuesta College graduate Ryan Nett offers advice for students 4:44 Highlights of Tour of California's Stage 3, from Pismo Beach to Morro Bay 0:57 Watch Tour of California's Stage 3 start in Pismo Beach 0:47 Hiking the Cambria Bluff Trail 1:22 Highlights from Cal Poly's annual spring football game 0:44 Paso Robles beats Righetti on a Dylan Lewis walk-off 0:55 'It's on' at Lopez Lake: Boating, fishing, water sports return after drought 1:27 Highlights from the Big West Beach Volleyball Championships in Pismo Beach Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Video: Terri Jo Rucinski, the athletic trainer for the North Carolina baseball team and a staff physical therapist for Campus Health Services, acquired the golden retriever last year to help students through physical therapy rehabilitation. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Video: Terri Jo Rucinski, the athletic trainer for the North Carolina baseball team and a staff physical therapist for Campus Health Services, acquired the golden retriever last year to help students through physical therapy rehabilitation. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com