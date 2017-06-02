Belgium's David Goffin falls next to an official when playing a shot against Argentina's Horacio Zeballos during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Friday, June 2, 2017.
Belgium's David Goffin falls next to an official when playing a shot against Argentina's Horacio Zeballos during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Friday, June 2, 2017. Christophe Ena AP Photo
June 02, 2017 4:04 AM

The Latest: Muguruza advances to 4th round at French Open

The Associated Press
PARIS

The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

12:55 p.m.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza advanced to the fourth round of the French Open by beating Yulia Putintseva 7-5, 6-2.

The fourth-seeded Spaniard broke her opponent's serve three times in the second set.

Muguruza will next face either Shelby Rogers of the United States or 13th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France.

___

12:20 p.m.

David Goffin retired from his third-round match at the French Open after injuring his right ankle against Horacio Zeballos.

The 10th-seeded Belgian was leading 5-4 in the first set when he limped off court with two trainers helping him. Zeballos carried Goffin's bag.

Goffin was serving for the first set and led 40-0 but allowed Zeballos back into the game.

The Argentine had a break back point and, at the end of a long rally, Goffin got to a tough ball. He won the point to get back to deuce but slid after he hit it, catching his foot on the tarp at the back of the court.

___

11:00 a.m.

Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza both play Friday in the third round of the French Open.

The fifth-seeded Muguruza is up first on Court Philippe Chatrier against No. 27 Yulia Putintseva.

Rafael Nadal will then continue his bid for a 10th French Open title against Nikolz Basilashvili, and the second-seeded Djokovic follows against Diego Schwartzman.

Venus Williams is last on the main court, against Elise Mertens.

