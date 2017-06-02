Sports

June 02, 2017 2:40 AM

Wrong number text leads to free Stanley Cup tickets

The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

A text message sent to the wrong number led to a couple scoring free tickets to see the Pittsburgh Penguins play Game 2 in the Stanley Cup Final.

KDKA-TV reports (http://cbsloc.al/2sjMRoJ ) Amy Santora received a text offering four tickets to Wednesday night's game. She called the number, and the man on the other end said he sent the text to the wrong number.

Santora says the man called her back a few minutes later saying the text's intended recipient only wanted one set of the tickets.

The tickets were priced at $329. The man told Santora she could have them for free.

Santora and her husband took the man up on his offer, finding seats behind the goalie.

As for the mystery texter, Santora says "whoever you are, thank you."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

For the Wilshusen's of Paso Robles High, pole vaulting is a family affair

For the Wilshusen's of Paso Robles High, pole vaulting is a family affair 2:07

For the Wilshusen's of Paso Robles High, pole vaulting is a family affair
Templeton High's Ashley Daugherty strikes out hitters, hits home runs 0:54

Templeton High's Ashley Daugherty strikes out hitters, hits home runs
17-year-old Cuesta College graduate Ryan Nett offers advice for students 0:36

17-year-old Cuesta College graduate Ryan Nett offers advice for students

View More Video

Sports Videos