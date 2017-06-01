Martina Navratilova says Margaret Court is a "homophobe"

FILE - At left, in a Jan. 26, 2015, file photo, Australian tennis great Margaret Court looks on during the official launch of the remodeled Margaret Court Arena at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. At right, in a July 4, 2015, file photo, former Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova watches from the royal box on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, London. Martina Navratilova has written an open letter criticizing Margaret Court's comments about same-sex marriage and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, and recommending that tennis officials rename the arena that bears the Australian great's name at Melbourne Park. File AP Photo