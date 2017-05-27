Sports

Oregon clinches spot in the Women's College World Series

EUGENE, Ore.

Mia Camuso hit a two-run single in a four-run seventh inning and the Oregon Ducks rallied to beat Kentucky 6-5 on Saturday for a trip to the Women's College World Series.

The third-seeded Ducks (52-6) advanced to Oklahoma City for the fourth time in six seasons.

Abby Cheek's solo home run in the fourth inning gave Kentucky (39-19) a 3-0 lead, but Oregon answered with two runs in the fifth inning to narrow it. Erin Rethlake hit a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth to extend the Wildcats' lead.

Oregon loaded the bases with no outs and Nikki Udria hit a two-run single up the middle to narrow the score to 5-4 before Camuso's go-ahead single.

