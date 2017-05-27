Laviolette, Sullivan meet in 1st all-US coaches Cup Final

FILE - In this March 3, 2017 file photo, Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan makes his point to an official during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Pittsburgh. The Stanley Cup has been handed out 89 times to the champion of the NHL since 1927. For the first time, two American coaches will face off in the final as the Nashville Predators' Peter Laviolette goes up against the Pittsburgh Penguins' Mike Sullivan. It's just the seventh time the Cup will be won by a U.S.-born coach. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo