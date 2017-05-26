Sports

May 26, 2017 6:53 PM

WNBA Capsules

The Associated Press
UNCASVILLE, Conn.

Sylvia Fowles had 20 points and nine rebounds to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Connecticut Sun for the second time in three days, 82-68 on Friday night.

Minnesota has won 22 straight games in the month of May since 2012. The Lynx beat the Sun 80-78 on Tuesday night in Minnesota.

Rebekkah Brunson and Renee Montgomery each scored 11 points for Minnesota (5-0).

Maya Moore missed her first seven field goals and finally got a baseline jumper to fall with 8:40 left in the fourth quarter. She finished with seven points and 11 rebounds.

Lynetta Kizer had 12 points for Connecticut (0-4).

MYSTICS 88, SKY 79

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 20 points against her former team in Washington's victory over Chicago.

Tayler Hill added 19 points for Washington (3-2). Allie Quigley had 17 points, and Tamera Young 16 for Chicago (1-4).

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Templeton High's Ashley Daugherty strikes out hitters, hits home runs

Templeton High's Ashley Daugherty strikes out hitters, hits home runs 0:54

Templeton High's Ashley Daugherty strikes out hitters, hits home runs
17-year-old Cuesta College graduate Ryan Nett offers advice for students 0:36

17-year-old Cuesta College graduate Ryan Nett offers advice for students
Highlights of Tour of California's Stage 3, from Pismo Beach to Morro Bay 4:44

Highlights of Tour of California's Stage 3, from Pismo Beach to Morro Bay

View More Video

Sports Videos