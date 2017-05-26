WNBA Capsules

Sylvia Fowles had 20 points and nine rebounds to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Connecticut Sun for the second time in three days, 82-68 on Friday night.
Minnesota has won 22 straight games in the month of May since 2012. The Lynx beat the Sun 80-78 on Tuesday night in Minnesota.
Rebekkah Brunson and Renee Montgomery each scored 11 points for Minnesota (5-0).
Maya Moore missed her first seven field goals and finally got a baseline jumper to fall with 8:40 left in the fourth quarter. She finished with seven points and 11 rebounds.
Lynetta Kizer had 12 points for Connecticut (0-4).
MYSTICS 88, SKY 79
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 20 points against her former team in Washington's victory over Chicago.
Tayler Hill added 19 points for Washington (3-2). Allie Quigley had 17 points, and Tamera Young 16 for Chicago (1-4).
