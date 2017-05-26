Toronto FC's Victor Vazquez, center right, is mobbed by teammates after scoring his second goal and his team's third against the Columbus Crew during second-half MLS soccer game action in Toronto, Friday, May 26, 2017.
Toronto FC's Victor Vazquez, center right, is mobbed by teammates after scoring his second goal and his team's third against the Columbus Crew during second-half MLS soccer game action in Toronto, Friday, May 26, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Chris Young

May 26, 2017 6:47 PM

Toronto FC beats Crew 5-0 to extend unbeaten streak to 8

The Associated Press
TORONTO

Victor Vazquez scored twice and Toronto FC routed the Columbus Crew 5-0 on Friday night to extend its unbeaten streak to a franchise record-matching eight games.

Toronto (8-1-5) is 7-0-1 since its lone league loss of the season, a 2-1 decision in Columbus on April 15. Columbus (6-7-1) has lost five of seven since topping Toronto.

Justin Morrow and substitutes Jonathan Osorio and Jordan Hamilton also scored for MLS-leading Toronto. The Canadian team also was unbeaten in eight games (4-0-4) from May 8 to July 10, 2010.

Toronto was reduced to 10 men in the 81st minute when midfielder Marky Delgado was red-carded for a studs-up tackle on Columbus captain Wil Trapp. Osorio and Hamilton then scored to pad the lead for Toronto in its sixth shutout of the season.

Toronto played without the starting forward tandem of Sebastian Giovinco (injured) and Jozy Altidore (suspended for yellow card accumulation). Defender Nick Hagglund also is injured.

