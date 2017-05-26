England's Kieran Dowell, left, fights for the ball against South Korea's HA Seung-un during the Group A match in the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea 2017 at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea, Friday, May 26, 2017.
May 26, 2017 6:49 AM

England wins group at U20 World Cup, beats South Korea 1-0

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

England advanced to the knockout stage of the Under-20 World Cup by beating host South Korea 1-0 Friday.

Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell scored the only goal in the 56th minute, back-heeling a pass to Jonjoe Kelly and then positioning himself for the return pass and a shot into the far corner.

England won Group A with seven points, one more than South Korea. Argentina ended up in third place after beating Guinea 5-0 for its first win of the tournament. The Argentines still have a chance to advance.

The top two teams from each of the six groups and the four best third-place finishers advance to the next round. The final is set for June 11 in Suwon.

In Group B, Venezuela kept its perfect record by beating Mexico 1-0. But the Mexicans stayed in second place and advanced even though Germany defeated Vanuatu 3-2 to also finish the group stage with four points.

The Germans led 3-0 before the late comeback attempt and will have to wait to see if they progress.

Sports Videos