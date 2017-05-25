Arizona Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray pitches to a Milwaukee Brewers' batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Sports

May 25, 2017 8:26 PM

Ray gives up 2 hits in 7 innings, D-backs beat Brewers 4-0

By JOE TOTORAITIS Associated Press
MILWAUKEE

Robbie Ray pitched seven innings of two-hit ball to lower the NL's second-best road ERA to 0.081, Gregor Blanco and Chris Owings homered, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 Thursday night for their ninth win in 10 games.

Ray (4-3), coming off a dominating performance against San Diego in his last start, did not allow a run for the second straight outing. He struck out nine and walked none to send the Brewers to their season-worst fourth straight loss.

Arizona has won four straight to move 11 games above .500 for the first time since 2011.

Blanco, who went 3 for 4, hit the second pitch of the game off Milwaukee starter Zach Davies (5-3) for his fourth career leadoff home run. Owings tied his career high with his sixth of the season leading off the second. David Peralta had an RBI double in the third and Paul Goldschmidt scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

