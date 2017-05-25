Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James 23) trades high-five's with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James 23) trades high-five's with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving

Sports

May 25, 2017 9:47 PM

LeBron James breaks Michael Jordan's playoff scoring record

The Associated Press
BOSTON

King James has another throne.

LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan for the top spot on the NBA's all-time playoff scoring list, scoring 35 points against Boston on Thursday night to reach 5,995 in his career.

Jordan scored 5,987 in his postseason career in 179 games from 1985-2003.

James played in his 212th career postseason game on Thursday night, when the Cavaliers beat the Celtics 135-102 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals to advance to the NBA Finals.

The Cavaliers star came into the game needing 28 points for the record and hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter against the Celtics to break it.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Stephen Stills and Barry Goldberg team up to form The Rides

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Stephen Stills and Barry Goldberg team up to form The Rides 2:12

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Stephen Stills and Barry Goldberg team up to form The Rides
A look inside the new theater coming to downtown SLO 4:04

A look inside the new theater coming to downtown SLO
Rocks tumble down in up-close look at Hwy. 1 landslide in Big Sur 1:29

Rocks tumble down in up-close look at Hwy. 1 landslide in Big Sur

View More Video

Sports Videos