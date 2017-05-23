APNewsBreak: Portman backs Mandel for US Senate seat in Ohio

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, smiles as he speaks during an election night rally at The Vault, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio's moderate Republican senator, Portman, is throwing his support behind Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel for U.S. Senate. In a video posted early Wednesday, May 24, 2017, Portman urges Republicans in the battleground state to unify behind Mandel as he seeks to unseat Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown. John Minchillo, File AP Photo