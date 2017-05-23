Sports

May 23, 2017 6:40 PM

Virginia wins 3rd straight NCAA men's tennis title over UNC

The Associated Press
ATHENS, Ga.

Virginia captured its third straight NCAA men's tennis championship, defeating Atlantic Coast Conference rival North Carolina 4-2 in a final that was forced inside because of rainy weather Tuesday.

The second-seeded Cavaliers won the doubles point when Thai-Son Kwiatkowski and Alexander Ritschard defeated Jack Murray and Simon Soendergaard 7-6 in the decisive match. Virginia followed up with victories in three of five completed singles matches to retain the title, clinching the victory at No. 5 when J.C. Aragone held off Jack Murray 7-6, 6-2.

Also winning singles points for the Cavaliers were Alexander Ritschard at No. 1 and Collin Altamirano at No. 4. The ninth-seeded Tar Heels took the No. 2 singles with William Blumberg and No. 3 with Robert Kelly.

The women's final is being held Tuesday night, with No. 1 Florida meeting No. 6 Stanford.

