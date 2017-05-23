Paso Robles defeats Poly (Riverside) 3-0

Nolan Binkele pitched a two hit shutout, reacting here to final out. Paso Robles High baseball hosts Poly (Riverside) in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High baseball hosts Poly (Riverside) in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs and won 3-0.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High baseball hosts Poly (Riverside) in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs and won 3-0.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Nolan Binkele pitched a two hit shutout. Paso Robles High baseball hosts Poly (Riverside) in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Nolan Binkele pitched a two hit shutout. Paso Robles High baseball hosts Poly (Riverside) in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High baseball hosts Poly (Riverside) in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs and won 3-0.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High baseball hosts Poly (Riverside) in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs and won 3-0.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High baseball hosts Poly (Riverside) in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs and won 3-0.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Though the wind made it interesting Oscar Rendon chased this ball down from second base as centerfielder Dylan Lewis slides to avoid collision. Paso Robles High baseball hosts Poly (Riverside) in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs and won 3-0.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High baseball hosts Poly (Riverside) in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs and won 3-0.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High baseball hosts Poly (Riverside) in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs and won 3-0.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High baseball hosts Poly (Riverside) in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs and won 3-0.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com