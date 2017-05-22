San Francisco Giants' Joe Panik celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a single by Brandon Belt during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Chicago.
San Francisco Giants' Joe Panik celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a single by Brandon Belt during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast AP Photo
San Francisco Giants' Joe Panik celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a single by Brandon Belt during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast AP Photo

Sports

May 22, 2017 8:11 PM

Panik homers as Giants beat Lackey, Cubs 6-4

By JAY COHEN AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO

Joe Panik hit his first career leadoff homer and doubled twice, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 6-4 on Monday night.

Brandon Belt also connected and Ty Blach pitched into the eighth inning in the first meeting between the teams since San Francisco was eliminated by Chicago in the NL Division Series last year. Panik, Belt and Justin Ruggiano each had two RBIs as the streaking Giants won for the eighth time in 10 games.

Ruggiano's leadoff drive in the eighth made it 6-0 and gave San Francisco 18 straight solo homers, just three away from matching its major league record of 21 from 2011.

___

More AP baseball: https://www.apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Templeton High's Ashley Daugherty strikes out hitters, hits home runs

Templeton High's Ashley Daugherty strikes out hitters, hits home runs 0:54

Templeton High's Ashley Daugherty strikes out hitters, hits home runs
Former mayor to Grover Beach City Council: 'Are you whores?' 0:49

Former mayor to Grover Beach City Council: 'Are you whores?'
See the massive Mud Creek slide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 0:52

See the massive Mud Creek slide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur

View More Video

Sports Videos