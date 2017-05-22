Notebook: Handful of SLO County athletes star at sectionals heading into Masters

Nipomo senior Garrett Morgan beat out two other runners by less than a half a second to win the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 title on Saturday at Cerritos College in Norwalk. Morgan finished with a time of 1:57.68, edging Silver Valley’s Connor Melton by .14 seconds.
Morgan, who did not qualify for the CIF-Southern Section Masters, was one of a handful of SLO County athletes competing in the four divisional finals on Saturday looking to make the Masters Meet, which begins Friday at Arcadia High.
San Luis Obispo High sophomore Anneke Moersdorf had an impressive showing at the Division 3 finals. She qualified for the Masters in three events — the triple jump (1st, 38-05), the long jump (2nd, 17-11) and the high jump (2nd, 5-05).
SLO High’s Callum Bolger won the 1600m and 3200m events easily — with times of 4:15.45 and 9:12.49, respectively, to move on.
Paso Robles seniors Trad Berti (4:16.07) and Annie Meeder (5:01.86) both finished third in the 1600m, Codie Wilshusen placed fifth in pole vault (11-09) and Jacob Franklin placed fifth in the shot put in Division 2 on Saturday in to qualify. Meeder went on to place fifth in the 3200m and set the school record with a time of 10:44.37.
-With a throw of 109-06, Atascadero senior Sabrina VanBeek had a fifth-place finish in Division 3 and qualified in the discus.
-Morro Bay junior Jacob Furbee qualified for Masters with a third place finish in Division 4 after a personal best 6-04 jump.
Templeton senior Sienna Stinson won the Division 4 pole vault title by clearing 10-09, but failed to make the cut off for Masters which takes the Top 9 in each event or Top 12 (plus ties) for field events across all four divisions. Athletes will be competing to advance to the CIF State meet in Clovis in June.
Swimming at State
SLO High junior Galen Penvenne set another school record and improved his 50 freestyle on Saturday with a 20.60 at the CIF State Meet. He finished in seventh place.
State team 2017 @TravisDgibson @JBaileySMSports @AGHSEagles pic.twitter.com/WGFx4ZnBlj— Russell Peterson (@agswimcoach) May 19, 2017
Arroyo Grande junior Trent Schachter made the consolation final at the state meet with a 49.52 in the 100 fly while the Arroyo Grande 400 free relay team of Nathan Solis, Schachter, Jared Martin and James Hazel went 3:09.49 to finish 19th in the prelims.
Templeton senior Amanda Wilson finished 35th in the state in the 100 butterfly.
Baseball and Softball Playoffs
Templeton High School pulled off the playoff double Thursday. Ashley Daugherty and Ashley Ingle each had home runs in a 20-2 softball win over Alhambra in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs. They go on the road to play Godinez on Tuesday. Brodan Willison got the win on the mound and Justice Gibbons had 2 RBI and the save in a 2-1 baseball victory over Loara. They travel to La Canada on Tuesday.
In other first round action, Paso Robles High baseball defeated Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary 7-1 in Division 3 playoff game on Thursday. They will host Poly (Riverside) on Tuesday.
Division 5: Atascadero High School beat Garey 8-0 and will host Katella on Tuesday.
Division 7: Coast Union beat Trinity Classical Academy 4-3 and will play Albert Einstein Academy at home on Tuesday.
Softball
Division 3: Arroyo Grande High beat Lompoc 9-2 on Thursday and will travel to Pete Knight (Palmdale) on Tuesday.
Division 4: SLO High defeated El Segundo 8-3 on Thursday and will travel to Irvine to play Beckman in the second round on Tuesday.
Nipomo Signings
Three Nipomo High athletes will be honored at a signing party Wednesday.
Alexis “Crush” Garcia, Tribune Wrestler of the Year, and Angelica Aguirre will both sign to wrestle at Emmanuel College in Georgia. Nipomo football standout Matthew O’Henley will join the throws squad at Humboldt State.
The ceremony will be held at 12:15 in the gym.
Travis Gibson: 805-781-7993, @TravisDgibson
Comments