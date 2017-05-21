Sports

May 21, 2017 6:41 PM

Villa scores 2 goals, NYCFC beats Orlando City 3-0

The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

David Villa scored twice and New York City FC beat Orlando City 3-0 on Sunday night to extend its unbeaten streak to four games.

Orlando City (6-4-2) lost for the first time in seven matches at its new stadium, dating to a 1-0 win over NYCFC on March 5.

Villa converted from the spot, after Ricardo Kaka's hand ball in the penalty area, to open the scoring for NYCFC (6-4-2) in the 14th minute.

Rodney Wallace connected in the 35th. Jack Harrison's pass from the top-right corner of the box led Ethan White toward the endline, where his cross — through the 6-yard box — found Wallace for a sliding finish at the far post.

Cyle Larin missed a penalty kick off the post in the 64th minute for Orlando City before Villa capped the scoring in the 82nd.

