May 21, 2017 6:27 PM

WNBA Capsules

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

Stefanie Dolson tied her career high with 23 points on 10-of 13 shooting to help the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 75-71 on Sunday.

Dolson also had eight rebounds and five blocks.

Cappie Pondexter added 20 points and 11 assists, and Jessica Breland had a season-high 12 rebounds and three blocked shots for Chicago (1-2). The Sky trailed by 13 points in the first half.

Clarendon and Tiffany Hayes scored 17 points apiece for Atlanta (2-1). Hayes was helped to the locker room after an apparent ankle injury suffered in the closing seconds.

STORM 81, MYSTICS 71

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting in Seattle's victory over Washington.

Loyd was 3 for 3 from 3-point range. Crystal Langhorne scored 12 of her 17 points in the second half, and Sue Bird added nine points and 10 assists for the Storm (2-1).

Elena Delle Donne led Washington (1-2) with 14 points, and Tayler Hill had 13.

