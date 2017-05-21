Stoke City's Peter Crouch, front, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Sports

May 21, 2017 11:15 AM

Puel under pressure as Southampton ends season with 1-0 loss

The Associated Press
SOUTHAMPTON, England

Southampton lost 1-0 at home to Stoke on the final day of the Premier League on Sunday in what could prove to be Claude Puel's final game as manager.

Southampton's hierarchy will review Puel's position in the coming days and has offered him minimal support.

It won't help Puel that Southampton finished the season by failing to score in its final five home games, and there was hostility from the club's supporters by the end as boos rang around St. Mary's Stadium.

A 60th-minute header from Peter Crouch earned Stoke a win that helped the visitors to 13th place. Southampton finished in eighth place.

"Eighth in the table in a difficult championship, with all the good teams in the first places, is good," said Puel, who led Southampton to the League Cup final, where it lost 3-2 to Manchester United.

