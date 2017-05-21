Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball during his semifinal match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, May 20, 2017.
May 21, 2017 9:27 AM

Djokovic announces Agassi will coach him at French Open

By ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writer
Novak Djokovic has announced that Andre Agassi will coach him at the French Open, which starts next Sunday.

Speaking after his loss to Alexander Zverev in the Italian Open final on Sunday, Djokovic says, "Andre is someone who I have tremendous respect for. ... He's someone who can contribute to my life on and off the court."

Second-ranked Djokovic split with longtime coach Marian Vajda and two other team members at the start of the month.

Djokovic says he talked on the phone with Agassi for the last couple of weeks but that the pair has no long-term commitment.

Djokovic says, "We'll see where it takes us. ... He will not stay whole tournament."

Agassi, who retired in 2006, won eight Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic has won 12 Grand Slams.

