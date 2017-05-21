Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Crotone at the Juventus stadium, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Crotone at the Juventus stadium, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, May 21, 2017. Antonio Calanni AP Photo
Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Crotone at the Juventus stadium, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, May 21, 2017. Antonio Calanni AP Photo

Sports

May 21, 2017 8:04 AM

Juventus clinches record 6th straight Serie A title

By ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writer
ROME

Juventus clinched a record sixth straight Serie A title with a 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Crotone in the penultimate round Sunday.

Mario Mandzukic gave Juventus the lead 12 minutes in by redirecting a cross from Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala scored with a precise free kick shortly before the break and Alex Sandro added another with a header near the end.

Juventus moved four points clear of second-placed Roma, which last Sunday handed the Bianconeri their first Serie A loss since January.

Since Serie A was founded in 1929, no club had previously won more than five straight titles.

Torino won five consecutive titles from 1943-49 (including a season that was canceled due to World War II), Inter Milan took five straight from 2006-10 and Juventus claimed a handful from 1931-35.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

2017 Paso Robles Wine Festival: wonderful weather, wonderful wine

2017 Paso Robles Wine Festival: wonderful weather, wonderful wine 0:37

2017 Paso Robles Wine Festival: wonderful weather, wonderful wine
Harry Potter Yoga is pure magic 1:28

Harry Potter Yoga is pure magic
Tour a 4,200-square-foot home that overlooks the wooded hillsides in Templeton 1:00

Tour a 4,200-square-foot home that overlooks the wooded hillsides in Templeton

View More Video

Sports Videos