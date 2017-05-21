The smashed window of a car that hit the bicycle of American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden while he was training in Rimini, Italy, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The Superbike World Championship says the incident occurred Wednesday along the Rimini coast. Hayden, who was in Italy following a race at nearby Imola, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Injury details were not immediately available.
The smashed window of a car that hit the bicycle of American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden while he was training in Rimini, Italy, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The Superbike World Championship says the incident occurred Wednesday along the Rimini coast. Hayden, who was in Italy following a race at nearby Imola, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Injury details were not immediately available. ANSA via AP Tommaso Torri
May 21, 2017 5:33 AM

Former MotoGP champion Hayden remains in critical condition

The Associated Press
CESENA, Italy

Four days after being hit by a car while training on his bicycle, American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden remains in "extremely serious" condition in an Italian hospital.

The Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, where Hayden is being treated, says on Sunday that Hayden's condition "remains unchanged."

The hospital said earlier in the week that Hayden has severe cerebral damage and multiple traumatic injuries.

Hayden, who was in Italy following a race at nearby Imola, was transported to the Bufalini facility following the incident on the Rimini coast.

The 35-year-old Hayden won the MotoGP title in 2006. He is 13th in this season's Superbike standings.

Several family members have flown in from the United States, including his mother and brother. Hayden's father is too ill to travel.

  Comments  

