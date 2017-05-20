San Francisco Giants' Christian Arroyo hits a two-run double during the 13th inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in St. Louis.
San Francisco Giants' Christian Arroyo hits a two-run double during the 13th inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson AP Photo

Sports

May 20, 2017 11:36 PM

Arroyo's double lifts Giants to 3-1 win over Cardinals in 13

By JOE HARRIS Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

Christian Arroyo's two-run double broke a scoreless tie and the San Francisco Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in 13 innings on Saturday night.

Arroyo's double off the wall in left field scored Buster Posey and Brandon Crawford and came on the 12th pitch he saw from Cardinals reliever Kevin Siegrist (0-1). Posey, Crawford and Eduardo Nunez singled to load the bases, giving the Giants their first runners in scoring position in the game.

Giants starter Jeff Samardzija threw eight innings, scattering five hits and striking out eight. He threw 75 of his 105 pitches for strikes.

Hunter Strickland (1-1), Derek Law and Josh Osich pitched in relief for the Giants, who won for the seventh time in their last eight tries.

Mark Melancon earned his eighth save.

