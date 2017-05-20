Padres put Jered Weaver on 10-day DL with ailing hip

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jered Weaver, center, gives the ball to manager Andy Green, left, with second baseman Yangervis Solarte, second from right and first baseman Wil Myers, right, walking to the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Diego, Friday, May 19, 2017. Weaver was charged with seven earned runs, on five hits, after being removed in two-thirds of an inning against the Diamondbacks. Alex Gallardo AP Photo