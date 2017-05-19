Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James trades high-fives with teammates Iman Shumpert, left, and Deron Williams, right, during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston.
Sports

May 19, 2017 7:08 PM

Cavs set NBA record with 41-point halftime lead

The Associated Press
BOSTON

The Cleveland Cavaliers set an NBA record on Friday night by opening a 41-point halftime lead over the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The 72-31 lead surpassed the 40-point margin held by the Detroit Pistons over the Washington Bullets on April 26, 1987.

LeBron James scored 22 points in the first half. He also had six assists, three rebounds and three blocked shots. Kevin Love had 18 points and eight rebounds at the break. Boston's leading scorer, Avery Bradley, had just nine points. The Celtics were 11 of 41 from the field.

The Cavaliers were looking for their 13th straight playoff victory, which would tie an NBA record.

