May 19, 2017 8:36 AM

Gaviria's dream Giro debut continues with 4th stage win

The Associated Press
TORTONA, Italy

Fernando Gaviria's dream Grand Tour debut continued as the Colombian sprinted to a fourth stage victory on Friday.

It appeared as if Gaviria left it too late to open up his sprint at the end of the 13th stage, but he came from the back and round the right side of the sprinters in a fantastic finish to edge out Sam Bennett.

Jasper Stuyven was third at the end of the completely flat 167-kilometer (104-mile) route from Reggio Emilia to Tortona.

Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin retained the pink jersey.

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas abandoned the race before the stage. The Welshman, who spent the last year preparing for the Giro, was still suffering from the effects of a crash on stage nine.

The 100th Giro ends in Milan on May 28.

