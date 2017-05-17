Philadelphia Union forward Chris Pontius, right, heads the ball over Houston Dynamo midfielder DaMarcus Beasley during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Chester, Pa.
May 17, 2017

Picault, Ilsinho score in streaking Union's win over Dynamo

CHESTER, Pa.

Fabrice-Jean Picault and Ilsinho scored, Chris Pontius had two assists and the Philadelphia Union beat the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.

Philadelphia (3-4-4) is unbeaten in five straight, with four straight shutouts by goalkeeper Andre Blake. Houston (6-4-1) dropped to 0-4 on the road with just two goals, both coming in its first match against Portland.

Picault jumped through the center of the box to head Pontius' cross off the crossbar and into the net in the 17th minute. Ilsinho scored his first goal of the season in the 38th minute, sneaking through the center of the defense to beat goalkeeper Joe Willis from the penalty spot.

The Dynamo had a good scoring chance in the 40th minute, but Blake dove to his right to deny Mauro Manotas' breakaway shot.

